PSX ends dull week on flat note

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the week on a flat note, with the benchmark KSE-100 gaining 46 points to close at 44,301.

The index opened higher and gained 382 points to touch a day’s high of 44,637 points before selling pressure set in, forcing it to a day’s low of 44,253 points towards the day’s close.

In all, 284 million shares worth Rs10.6 billion were traded at the exchange. Of the 361 traded scrips, 203 advanced, 131 declined and 27 remained unchanged.

The chemical sector dominated trading with 61.6m shares traded, while cements followed with 50.4m shares changing hands.Volumes were led by:

Lotte Chemical: 49.3m shares traded [+3.78pc]; Dewan Cement: 19.5m shares traded [+4.98pc]; Power Cement: 17.5m shares traded [+2.46pc]; B.O.Punjab: 14.5m shares traded [+0.78pc] and 5 K-Electric Ltd: 12.4m shares traded [+2.53pc].