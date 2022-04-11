PSX continues rally on hopes of political stability

Karachi: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday continued to rally after the KSE-100 index witnessed an increase of 1450 points and crossed the 45,000 mark.

The surge occurred on hopes of political stability that the long week of political turmoil may come to an end as the country is set to elect a new prime minister today.

The benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday reversed its bearish trend soon after its opening and surpassed the 44,000 mark, while on Monday the KSE-100 Index jumped as much as 3.4%, the most since November 2020.