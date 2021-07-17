PSX consolidates gains with another 206-point rally

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained bullish and consolidated gains of previous days on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 206.07 points (+0.43 percent) to close at 47,834.33 points.

The market opened on a positive note and remained in the green zone throughout the session. The KSE-100 Index traded in a range of 262.1 points, showing an intraday high of 47,889.7 points and a low of 47,627.6 points.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 125.65 points (+0.39 percent) to close at 32,564.8 points, while All Share Islamic Index gained 53.15 points (+0.23 percent) to close at 23,388.44 points.

A total of 376 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 223 closed up, shares of 129 closed down while shares of 24 companies remained unchanged.—TLTP