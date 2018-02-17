PSX closes week on positive note

Karachi

Staff Reporter

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday closed its week on a positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 685 points, up 1.59 per cent, to close at 43,627.

The index hit a day’s low of 42,917 points, a mere 25 points below the day’s open, in the first few minutes. It reached a day’s high of 43,691 near the end of the session.

In all, 148 million shares worth Rs5.8 billion changed hands during the session. Of the 364 traded scrips, 243 advanced, 96 declined and 25 remained unchanged.

Overall, the communication sector dominated trading with 23.6m shares traded, while the banking and chemical sectors followed with 18.3m and 13.5m shares changing hands.

Volumes were led by: TRG Pak Ltd: 13.8m shares traded [+2.50pc]; Azgard Nine Ltd: 11.3m shares traded [+4.30pc]; Pak Stock Exchange: 5.7m shares traded [+0.37pc];

Fauji Foods Ltd: 5.6m shares traded [+2.32pc] and Hum Network: 5.6m shares traded [-0.32pc]