PSX closes week on negative note as benchmark plunges 354 points

Staff reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed the week on a negative note, with the benchmark KSE-100 index plunging 354 points to close at 41436.

Though the index offered some resistance in the first half of the trading session, it showed a steep decline in the second half of the day. The market hit a day’s high of 41,836 points, up only 46 points from the market’s opening. It hit a day’s low of 41,391 points near the close of the session.

A total of 128 million shares worth Rs5.7 billion were traded on the exchange. Of the 342 traded scrips, 142 advanced, 181 declined and 19 remained unchanged.

The engineering, textile and oil and gas marketing sectors dominated trading with 17.1 million, 17.1m and 14.1m shares traded respectively.

Volumes were led by:—Azgard Nine: 15.8m shares traded [+4.86pc]; Dost Steels Ltd.: 11.2m shares traded [+0.38pc]; Sui South Gas: 9.7m shares traded [-4.67pc]; B.O.Punjab: 9.3m shares traded [+4.29pc] and Engro Polymer XD: 6.9m shares traded [+1.31pc]