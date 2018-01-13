PSX closes on negative note

Benchmark index plunges 461 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed the week on a negative note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 461 points to close at 42,933.

The index touched a day’s high of 43,436, up 41 points from the market’s opening, in the first few minutes of the session. It hit a day’s low of 42,754 near the close of the trading session.

In all, 238.7 million shares worth Rs10.3 billion changed hands as compared to 319.5mn shares worth Rs13.7bn traded on Thursday.

Of the 359 scrips traded, 84 advanced, 262 declined and 13 remained unchanged.

The communication sector dominated trading with 50.1m shares traded, while the engineering and cement sectors followed with 22.8m and 21.5m shares traded.

Volumes were led by: TRG Pak Ltd: 26.0m shares traded [-3.04pc]; WorldCall Telecom: 15.2m shares traded [-3.45pc]; Azgard Nine: 14.1m shares traded [-5.99pc]; Sui South Gas: 11.1m shares traded [-4.97pc] and Lotte Chemical: 8.4m shares traded [-2.31pc].