PSX closes flat in range-bound, low-volume session

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed flat on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 0.25 points to close at 45,763.45 points.

The market opened on a positive note and gained around 220 points during the early hours. However, it remained range-bound and low-volume due to a lack of positive triggers, eroding all the gains till end of the session. Moreover, profit-taking activity continued during the session which brought the index down.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 253.58 points, showing an intraday low of 45,734.30 points and a high of 45,987.88 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 58.6 points (+0.19 percent) to close at 31,329.44 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index shed 6.58 points (-0.03 percent) to close at 22,474.94 points.

A total of 359 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 141 closed up, shares of 198 closed down while shares of 20 companies remained unchanged. Out of 96 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 35 closed up, 55 closed down and six remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes decreased by 87.62 million to 239.98 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index increased by 40.31 million to 90.20 million shares. TLTP