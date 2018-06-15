PSX closes before Eid on positive note

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its positive trend on Thursday with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 173 points to close at 43,681 points.

The benchmark index touched the day’s low of 43,459 mid-session but came back hit the day’s high of 43,731 points.

Over 117.5 million shares worth Rs6.5 billion were shared at the exchange. Of the 313 traded scrips, 177 advanced, 119 declined and 17 remained unchanged.

Besides, commercial banking sector continued to dominate trading, with 39.2m shares traded today. Volumes were led by:

Bank Of Punjab: 15.7m shares traded [+1.29pc]; Summit Bank Limited: 5.2m shares traded [-5.93pc]; Bank Alfalah Ltd: 5.0m shares traded [-0.16pc]; TRG Pakistan Ltd: 4.2m shares traded [+2.20pc, and Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd: 3.6m shares traded [-0.10pc].