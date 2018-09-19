PSX closes at 718pts on positive measures after finance bill

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The benchmark KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 718 points Tuesday on positive measures taken by the government in the supplementary finance bill to enhance the exports.

The index closed at 41,238 points as against 40,520 points showing an increase of 718 points.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said market had a muted start on the fear of further cost pressures from the Mini-Budget that the Government was due to announce today.

The previous sessions already took major hit on the anticipation of significant increase in the gas tariffs that reflected on Steel, Cement, Chemical sectors especially.

Post announcement of budgetary measures, the market showed improvement and many fears were dispelled by the Finance Minister. Some relief measures announced for the export oriented industry also positively affected listed scrips which import raw material for local usage, such as flat steel.

Due to positive sentiment, the market went up by 750 points but settled +718 points in the end. Major performance came from Cement and Fertilizer sectors, whereas easing of selling pressure on banking sector also contributed to the index. Some of the blue chips trading at upper circuit included ISL, LUCK, DGKC.

Sectors contributing to this performance include Cement (+137 points), Fertilizer (+114 points) Banks (+99 points), E&P (+63 points), and O&GMCs (+57 points).

Volumes improved from 145 million shares to 166 million shares (+15 percent DoD). Average traded value also increased by 38 percent to reach US$ 60.6 million as against US$ 44 million. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include LOTCHEM, UNITY, MLCF, DOL and TRG reflecting 27 percent of total volumes.

