PSX breaches 46,000 level

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed positive in a low-volume session on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 139.33 points (+0.3 percent) to close at 46,079.37 points.

The market opened on a positive note but switched between the green and red territories. The investors adopted dip-buying strategy following the cautious trend in Asian markets. The market remained range-bound throughout the session amid lack of positive triggers. The number of companies whose share prices closed in red was more than those which registered an increase despite an overall positive closing.

An increase in international coal prices hit the cement sector, which remained under pressure. Moreover, PSO also stayed under parliamentary commission of the Senate.”

Bilawal Bhutto visited Kot Addu to condole the death of Malik Noor Rabbani Khar with his family. Talking to journalists on this occasion, he said that the death of Malik Noor Rabbani Khar has created a void in the south Punjab and Pakistan. He vowed to further the struggle of the senior politician to make this country prosperous.

He said that the growers of the country are troubled by the policies of this government. “It is our duty to expose the incapability of this government to the people of Pakistan,” he said.

He said that the preparations for the PPP’ long march have entered its final stage. We have had numerous meeting and a workers’ convention in Multan. We will start our long march on 27th from Karachi and will enter Punjab on the 2nd of March, he said adding “We will tell the people that the incapable government is economically killing the people with its failed policies.”