PSX bids adieu fiscal year with 218 points rally

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with a bullish trend on Wednesday with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 218.25 (+0.46 points) to close at 47,356.02 points.

The market opened on a positive note due to passage of the budget by the National Assembly a day earlier and remained positive throughout the session to close the financial year 2020-21 at a positive note. The KSE-100 Index touched the intraday high of 47,460.3 points.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 226.7 points (+0.7 percent) to close at 32,479.82 points, while All Share Islamic Index gained 130.75 points (+0.57 percent) to close at 23,114.26 points.

A total of 388 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 229 closed up, shares of 132 closed down while shares of 27 com-panies remained unchanged.- (TLTP)