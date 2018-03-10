PSX benchmark sheds 61 points

Staff Reporter

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday closed the week on a negative note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 61 points to close at 43,011 points.

The benchmark showed positive activity in the first half of the session and touched a day’s high of 43,188 points. The index, however, adopted a negative trend in the second half and plunged 210 points to touch a day’s low of 42,861.

In all, 139.8 million shares worth Rs6 billion changed hands during the session. Of the 343 traded scrips, 90 advanced, 228 declined and 25 remained unchanged.

Overall, the textile sector dominated trading with 23.7m shares traded, while cable and electrical goods scrips, and the chemical sector, followed with 18.60m and 13.38m shares changing hands.

Volumes were led by: Azgard Nine: 23.33m shares traded [-6.27pc]; Pak Elektron: 17.68m shares traded [-2.65pc]; Unity Foods Ltd: 11.52m shares traded [+4.36pc];

Lotte Chemical: 6.85m shares traded [+1.16pc]; B.O.Punjab: 6.55m shares traded [-4.30pc]