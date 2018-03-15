PSX benchmark sheds 210 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday landed in the red, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index plunging 210 points to close at 43,408.

The market opened lower and the Tuesday closing at 43,618 points remained Wednesday high, whereas the benchmark reached a day’s low of 43,346 points during the intra-day trading.

Volumes edged up, as 198.43 million shares worth Rs6.79 billion changed hands compared to 152m shares worth Rs6.76b traded on the previous day. Of the 367 traded scrips, 184 advanced, 164 declined and 19 remained unchanged.

Overall, the chemical sector dominated trading with 64.42m shares traded, while food and personal care products and cement scrips followed with 25.09m and 13.77m shares changing hands.

Volumes were led by: Lotte Chemical: 32.21m shares traded [+7.36pc]; Fauji Foods Ltd: 12.80m shares traded [+4.99pc]; Nimir Resins: 12.70m shares traded [+8.72pc]; Engro Polymer: 8.72m shares traded [+0.40pc and Dost Steels Ltd: 8.49m shares traded [+2.62pc]