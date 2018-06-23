PSX benchmark index loses 721 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its bearish run on the closing day of the week with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 721 points to close at 41,637.

The index opened higher but could not sustain the momentum for long, touching the day’s low of 41,562 before market close.

Around 179 million shares worth Rs7.65 billion were traded at the exchange. Only 79 of the 333 traded scrips gained in value while 238 declined and 16 remained unchanged.

Commercial banks dominated the session with 43.2m shares traded.

Volumes were led by:

K-Electric Limited: 20.3m shares traded [-3.27pc]; Bank Of Punjab: 15.9m shares traded [-2.74pc]; Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd: 11.9m shares traded [-1.78pc]; Summit Bank Limited: 9.1m shares traded [-1.38pc], and Pakistan Elektron Ltd: 8.2m shares traded [-4.76pc].