PSX benchmark index loses 702 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A bloodbath was seen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 702 points to close at 43,229.

After opening lower, the index continued to slide throughout the session, hitting a day’s low of 43,143 towards close. Around 138 million shares worth Rs5.97 billion were traded at the exchange, with 257 of the 324 traded scrips declining in value while only 48 advanced and 19 remained unchanged.

The commercial banking sector dominated trading with 21.2m shares traded, while cement followed with 19.0m shares traded.

Volumes were led by:

Bank Of Punjab: 11.4m shares traded [-2.87pc]; Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd: 10.8m shares traded [-25.00pc]; Fauji Cement Co Ltd: 9.9m shares traded [-4.97pc]; Pakistan Elektron Ltd: 8.8m shares traded [-4.97pc]. and K-Electric Limited: 5.7m shares traded [0.00pc].