PSX benchmark index loses 104 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced another session in the red with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 104 points to close at 46,477.

The index opened higher and touched the day’s high of 46,680 points before bears forced it to hit the low of 46,407.

Around 220 million shares worth Rs7.9 billion were traded at the exchange as 199 of the 369 traded scrips advanced, 152 declined and 18 remained unchanged.

Trading was heavily dominated by the chemical sector as over 57m shares were traded in the sector while volumes of no other sector could cross 20m.

Volumes were led by: Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd: 18.0m shares traded [+2.02pc]; Engro Polymer and Chemicals Ltd: 15.5m shares traded [+0.57pc]; TRG Pakistan Ltd: 9.4m shares traded [-0.35pc]; Nimir Resins Limited: 9.4m shares traded [+0.44pc], and Fauji Foods Limited: 9.3m shares traded [+2.84pc].