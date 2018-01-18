PSX benchmark index gains 419 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued in the green on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 419 points to close at 43,359.

The index opened lower, touching the day’s low of 42,874 points, before rebounding and continuing to gain points and hitting the day’s high of 43,386 points before close.

Volumes fell from Tuesday’s levels as 151 million shares worth Rs6.65 billion were traded in the session. Of the total of 375 traded scrips, 238 advanced, 114 declined and 23 remained unchanged.

“The gains were supported by investors’ belief that the protests by opposition parties on Mall Road Lahore will be temporary and may not heighten any political risk,” Topline Research noted.

The commercial banking sector dominated trading with 17.79m shares traded while textile and cement followed with 16.0m and 14.9m shares traded.

Volumes were led by: Pace (Pak) Ltd: 10.9m shares traded [-4.21pc]; Azgard Nine: 10.4m shares traded [+5.19pc]; Lotte Chemical: 6.8m shares traded [+4.23pc];

K-Electric Ltd: 6.5m shares traded [-0.95pc] and Faysal Bank: 6.2m shares traded [+0.12].