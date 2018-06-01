PSX benchmark index gains 300 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was back in the positive zone on Thursday with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 300 points to close at 42,847.

The index opened higher, then declined to the day’s low at 42,496 before rebounding to peak at 42,920 shortly before the day’s close.

In all, 142.6 million shares worth Rs7.9 billion were traded at the exchange. Of the 340 scrips traded, 176 advanced, 141 declined and 23 remained unchanged.

“Hefty buying was witnessed in the eleventh hour as investors took the opportunity to accumulate stocks on attractive levels,” JS Research noted.

Commercial banks dominated trading by a margin with 37.5m shares traded.

Volumes were led by: Pakistan Elektron Ltd: 13.9m shares traded [+1.10pc]; Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd: 11.8m shares traded [-3.69pc]; TRG Pakistan Ltd: 11.7m shares traded [+0.52pc]; Faysal Bank Limited: 9.8m shares traded [+4.76pc].and Summit Bank Limited: 7.8m shares traded [+13.84pc].