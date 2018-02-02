PSX benchmark index gains 206 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday managed to finish in the green after a bearish run, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 206 points to close at 44,255 points.

The index opened higher and touched the day’s high of 44,436 before settling.

In all, 228.3 million shares worth Rs9.8 billion were traded at the bourse. Of the 375 traded scrips, 214 advanced, 146 declined and 15 remained unchanged.

The technology and communication sector dominated trading with 31.4m shares traded while engineering and cement followed with 28m and 27m shares traded respectively.

Volumes were led by: WorldCall Telecom: 23.8m shares traded [+3.89pc]; Fauji Foods Ltd: 13.1m shares traded [-3.72pc]; Aisha Steel Mill: 10.9m shares traded [+3.11pc];

Lotte Chemical: 10.8m shares traded [+1.28pc] and Azgard Nine: 10.7m shares traded [-0.77pc].