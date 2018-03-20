PSX benchmark index gains 176 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the week on a positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 176 points to close at 43,540.

In a lacklustre, range-bound session, the index touched the day’s low of 43,312 points early on and a high of 43,621 points towards the session’s close.

In all, 116 million shares worth Rs 5.3 billion were traded on the exchange. Of the 377 traded scrips, 182 advanced, 180 declined and 15 remained unchanged.

The chemical sector dominated trading by a significant margin, with 34.5m shares traded.

Volumes were led by:

Lotte Chemical: 20.1m shares traded [+3.40pc]; Nimir Resins: 9.5m shares traded [+9.57pc]; Fauji Foods Ltd: 6.0m shares traded [+3.48pc]; Faysal Bank: 4.4m shares traded [-0.82pc] and TRG Pak Ltd: 4.4m shares traded [+2.11pc].