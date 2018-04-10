PSX benchmark index falls flat

Staff Reporter

Karachi

An eight-day long bullish streak broke on Monday as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) fell flat for the day, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 57 points to close at 46,581.

The index opened higher and touched a day’s high of 46,828 points before losing ground to touch the day’s low of 46,530 points before session’s close.

In all, 202.8 million shares worth Rs 8.4 billion were traded at the exchange as trading dampened compared to last week. Of the 373 traded scrips, 184 advanced, 166 declined and 23 remained unchanged.

“Pakistan equities remained dull at the start of a new week, where volumesp fell by 18 per cent compared to the last trading day as investors are eyeing today’s Senate session where new tax reforms package (amnesty scheme) is likely to be discussed,” a note from Topline Market Research read.

The cement sector took the lead today with 35.5m shares traded, while chemicals followed with 30.2m shares.

Volumes were led by: Fauji Cement Co Ltd: 18.5m shares traded [+2.08pc]; Engro Polymer and Chemicals Ltd: 15.5m shares traded [+2.60pc]; TRG Pakistan Ltd: 13.4m shares traded [+2.04pc]; Power Cement Limited: 12.0m shares traded [+5.01pc] and Fauji Foods Limited: 11.7m shares traded [+2.76pc].