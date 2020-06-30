PSX attackers had NATO, Russia made weapons

Observer Report

Karachi

Officials investigating the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in which seven people including four terrorists were killed, said the attackers used latest firearms including NATO supply weapons.

The attackers’ 40 Russian rifle grenades, one rifle, 25 Russian and American hand grenades, four sub-machines, 26 packs of sub-machine bullets and 12 empty boxes of two different types of grenades have been recovered.

Moreover, officials added they had also found three bottles of petrol, six shoulder bags along with two cell phones at the site of the incident.

Separately, a case against the attack on PSX was registered in the Counter-Terrorism Department police station on Tuesday.

The case was filed under the supervision of the government and included the provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, the Explosives Act, murder and other offences.

In the case, the serial numbers of the sub-machine guns recovered from the terrorists have also been registered while two mobile phones seized from the stock exchange, one Android phone and the other a simple one, have been mentioned in the FIR.

Four terrorists attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday, as a result of which a policeman and three security guards of the stock exchange were martyred while four terrorists were killed in the retaliatory action of the forces.

Armed militants had arrived at the PSX compound in a sedan and attempted to enter it from the parking ground side, according to initial reports and eyewitness statements. They were seen shouldering backpacks and carrying automatic weaponry in an amateur video captured by an eyewitness. The equipment, arms and ammunition recovered from them indicated that they had come prepared for a long siege.