PSX asks stock brokers to submit AML/CFT report by Nov 14

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has extended time for submission of Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/ Countering Financing of Terrorism (CFT) reporting by stock brokers up to November 14, 2018. A notice issued on Thursday, the stock exchange said that the last date for submission of information relating to AML/CFT had been extended up to November 14, 2018. It informed all TRE Certificate Holders that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had issued revised guidelines on AML/CFT and proliferation financing. In view of these guidelines, the TREC holders are required to ensure submission of the following with the exchange.

