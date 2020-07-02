PSX again closes in green

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

KSE100 index went up by 288pts during the session, which was contributed by a mix of sectors including Cements and Fertilizer sectors (which hit day’s high in early trading, but faced profit booking in later part of the session).

Banking sector gained further as investors showed renewed interest post release of CPI data. Among Cyclicals, Engineering (Steel) showed better performance contributed by MUGHAL and ASTL primarily, trading at and near upper circuits. Similar price performance was witnessed in Pharma stocks, among which SEARL and FEROZ remained prominent.

Technology sector contributed most to the traded volumes with 105.3M shares, followed by Cement (51.7M) and Banks (27.3M). Among scrips, WTL topped 52.6M shares, followed by TRG (28.6M) and MLCF (21.1M). The Index closed at 34,978pts as against 34,889pts showing an increase of 89pts (+0.3% DoD). Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (+58pts), Technology (+24pts), Food (+16pts), Pharma (+14pts), Power (-37pts). Volumes increased further from 315mn shares to 383.1mn shares (+22% DoD).