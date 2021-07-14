PSX 100 index gains 31 points

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with range-bound activity on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 31.41 points (+0.07 percent) to close at 47,480.49 points.

The market opened on a positive note but moved between green and red zones, finally ending the session positively. The KSE-100 Index traded in a range of 146.2 points, showing an intraday high of 47,586 points and a low of 47,439.8 points.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 6.37 points (+0.02 percent) to close at 32,434.47 points, while All Share Islamic Index gained 15.05 points (+0.06 percent) to close at 23,230.99 points.

A total of 383 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 163 closed up, shares of 199 closed down while shares of 21 companies remained unchanged. The overall market volumes increased by 21.83 million to 496.82 million shares.

The number of total trades increased by 18,203 to 148,132, and value traded increased by Rs1.92 billion to Rs16.24b.—TLTP