PSX 100 index gains 279 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) landed in the green on Wednesday after a see-saw session with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 279 points to close at 43,508 points.

The index opened higher and traded in the positive zone for most part of the day with a few ups and down.

Volumes fell to 111.9 million shares while value stood at Rs5.7 billion. Of the 321 traded scrips, 181 advanced, 119 declined and 21 remained unchanged.

Commercial banking sector again led the trading, today with 25.1m shares traded.

Topline Market Research credited the renewed interest in buying to Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar shrugging off any concerns about the economy being unmanageable and the increased likelihood of the PML-N government proposed amnesty scheme going ahead.

Volumes were led by:

Bank Of Punjab: 10.1m shares traded [+2.26pc]; Meezan Bank Limited: 7.6m shares traded [+4.99pc]; K-Electric Limited: 7.1m shares traded [-1.94pc]; D. G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd: 5.1m shares traded [-1.39pc], andTRG Pakistan Ltd: 5.1m shares traded [+3.93pc].