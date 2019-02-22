PST releases annual report

Staff Reporter

The annual report of year 2018 of Punjab Services Tribunal has been issued. Justice (R) Abdul Sami Khan took the charge of the post of Chairman in Punjab Service Tribunal Lahore last year on June 1, 2018. 9716 applications were under hearing at that time and more than 3112 new appeals were filed by December 2018.

The number of total appeal filed in PST by 12 June 2018 to 31st December was 12828. The orders of 4231 appeals had been issued by the Punjab Services Tribunal out of which 1710 orders were issued by Chairman while the other 2521 decisions were released by 5 members of PST.

It is noteworthy that appeals are filed against government decisions by penalized officials in Punjab Services Tribunal.

Share on: WhatsApp