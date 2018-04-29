PST award-giving ceremony turns into lively literary, cultural event

Zubair Qureshi

Parveen Shakir Trust’s (PST) annual Aks-e-Khushbu Award giving ceremony that was jointly organized by the Book Council at the National Library Auditorium here on Saturday turned into a lively literary and cultural festival as the audience not only appreciated the works of the award recipients— Senator Mian Raza Rabbani for his anthology of short stories ‘Invisible People’, young poet Saeed Shariq for his poetry collection ‘Saya’ and Jia Shah for her book ‘Bab-e-Gul Main Hawa Ka Biyan’—they also enjoyed kalam of great Urdu poets played on the occasion.

Acclaimed writer Mazharul Islam who had creatively organized the entire setting and step-by-step progression of the ceremony was commended not only by the Chairperson of the PST, Ms Parveen Qadir Agha and Secretary Ms Raana Seerat, even prominent personalities who participated in the ceremony spoke high of him and enjoyed various segments like lighting up of candles in front of the pictures of the great Urdu poets Mir, Ghalib, Iqbal, Josh, Faiz, Munir Niazi, Ada Jafri, Nasir Kazmi, Parveen Shakir, Noon Meem Rashid, Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi and Shakaib Jalali.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, Justice (R) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Senator Maula Bux Chandyo, former Federal Secretary Nargis Sethi and her husband Saleem Sethi, MQM parliamentarian Khush Bakht Shujaat were among the noted personalities who have come to attend the ceremony.