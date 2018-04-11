PSRA impose ban on increase of annual tuitions fees

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The meeting of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (KP PSRA) presided over its Managing Director, Syed Zafar Ali Shah has approved the KP PSRA Regulations, 2018 under Section-30 of the KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority Act-2017. As per the regulations, uniform policy of fee including the annual and tuition fee is being formulated shortly by KP-PSRA till such time, there shall be complete ban on any increase in the said annual and tuition fees, says a press release.

These regulations have been notified and uploaded on www.kpese.gov.pk. The management of all private schools including Montessori, Kindergarten, tuition academy or centre, primary, middle, high, higher secondary schools or an institution of equivalent level imparting education through any system of education or medium of instruction in private sector are directed to ensure strict compliance to these regulations in letter & spirit.

The regulations were approved in line with the judgment of Peshawar High Court Peshawar announced on 08.11.2017 under the writ petition No. 2093-p/2016. Gist of para-15 of the judgment of the Peshawar High Court Peshawar is narrated as under for necessary compliance. The institutions shall not charge more than half of the tuition fee from second and third children of the same parents (kinship), As per judgment, the charging of tuition fee during vacations for 30 or more days is illogical, unlawful and malafied.

Therefore, no institution/management of private schools shall charge the tuition fee during vacations. However, keeping in view of the expenditures like salaries, utility bills and rent etc, the management will be at liberty to charge a maximum of 50% of tuition fee in addition to the annual charges being made.

There shall be complete ban on charging students for transport charges during vacations. The Peshawar High Court has authorized/directed the Traffic Police Department, to de-board any student of any private institution who is hanging outside any private vehicle and shall charge the class teacher, school principal and the owner of the school. Likewise, the in-charge police station of each locality where the School exist is authorized to register a case against the school administration/principal who violates the judgment and charge the extra than the annual fee and transport fee etc.