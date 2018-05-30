PSQCA’s team visits markets in Karachi

Karachi

As per directives of Director General, PSQCA Abdul Aleem Memon, PSQCA team visited Sunday Bazaar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi and Chase Departmental Store, North Karachi along with Mobile Testing Lab.

During the visit, PSQCA team collected the random samples of Mezan Brand Refined Sunflower Oil & Banaspati of M/s. PTML, SITE, Karachi, Pure Brand Cooking Oil & Banaspati of M/s.Pakistan Oil Mills, Hyderabad, Mitchel’s (Mango, Orange & Mix Fruit) Fruit Squash & Mitchel’s (Mango) Synthetic Vinegar brands of M/s. Mitchel’s Fruit Frams, Renala Khurd, Okara and Tez Brand Black Tea of M/s. Kohinoor Premium Tea, Karachi. During the tests of above random samples at the spot, they all found confirming to relevant standards and the result of Tez Brand Black Tea of M/s. Kohinoor Premium Tea is still awaited.

The random samples of Ahla Brand Cooking Oil, Mezan Brand Banaspati, Naz Brand Cooking Oil, National Brand Synthetic Vinegar, Shezan Orange Brand Fruit Squash and Frooto Brand Apple Juice were found non-confirm to the relevant Pakistan Standards Specifications and removed from the stalls. The other samples including carbonated Beverages, Salt, Biscuit, Bottled Drinking Water, Tea Whitener and Spices were also collected and sent to Quality Control Centre Laboratory for further testing.—PR