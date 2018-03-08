PSQCA team visits Chase store

Karachi

PSQCA Team headed by WaizAkramulHaq Dy. Director Conformity Assessment South conducted surprise inspection with mobile testing lab along with Mr. Shakeel Chairman, CRPC and Electronic Media at Chase Departmental Store Jail Chorangi Karachi, Different samples of coming Oils, Banaspati Ghee &Conola Oil were collected and on spot testing was done for followingThirteen(13)Brands. Cooking Oil Soya Supreme Brand, Dalda food Cooking Oil, Mezan brand, Olivola Brand, barkat brand, Habib Brand, pure brand and Conala oil Eva brand, banaspati, Eva brand, banaspatiNaz brand, banaspatiShama brand, banaspati pure brand, banaspatiandaz. Four samples were non-confirmatory for following Brands, BanaspatiNaz, Pure, Eva Brands and cooking oil pure brand notices of non-confirmatory were served on spot and de-shelved of their products.—PR