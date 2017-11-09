PSQCA seals unit of New Town Dairy

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has seal the unit of M/s. New Town Dairy, situated at Jahangir Road, Karachi.

The unit was found involved in illegal production and selling illegal production of Butter & Desi Ghee, without having C. M Licence it is clear violation of PSQCA Act VI of 1996 and Conformity Assessment Rule 2011 under section 14(i) 15.The above said teams seal the above said unit and issued a notice regarding stop the illegal product and sale of Butter & Desi Ghee.