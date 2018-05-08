PSQCA, PCSIR to sign MoU

Karachi

PSQCA is Introducing quality culture in high ranking laboratories of Pakistan to promote Quality Consciousness and interact researchers and scientists to promote Quality Standards testing facilities in Pakistan this was stated by Director General PSQCA Abdul Aleem Memon, during his visit of PCSIR laboratories and Quality Control laboratories of PSQCA today. During the visit at PCSIR Director General PCSIR Mohammad Aleem Ahmed briefed about the activities and working of PCSIR, both organizations agreed in principle to sign the MoU soon to facilitate Industry, manufacturers and consumers.

Abdul Aleem Memon said that I have deep association with government Institutions The testing of products is prime objective to introduce quality culture in the country. He said PCSIR can nominate experts as members of Technical Committees and National Standards Committees, the MOU will be beneficial for both organizations as PSQCA and PCSIR have more Technical Experts. It is first time in history of PSQCA that DG PSQCA visited the sister organization of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and PCSIR are willing to develop bilateral cooperation, collaboration and linkage to share their human and material resources to undertake and promote need based /demand driven standardization and quality control / assurance research and new dynamics of testing programmes and transfer of technology to the industry for industrial and socio-economic development in the country.

PSQCA is the National Standards Body of Pakistan under administrative control of Ministry of Science and Technology, could mutually benefit through awareness programmes on standards and its importance to both organizations can develop quality HR and Quality infrastructure in the country to benefit consumers/customers.—PR