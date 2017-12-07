PSQCA to be made efficient organization: Rana Tanveer

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Rana Tanveer Hussain has stated that PSQCA is an important arm of the ministry to ensure quality and standard of different food items being produced and processed in the different regions of the country, therefore we are committed to make it more proficient and result oriented organization. He stated this while Chairing a meeting with the PSQCA officials here at Islamabad on Wednesday.

Federal Secretary MoST Mrs Yasmin Masood was also present in the meeting. The Director General of PSQCA Mr. Muhammad Khalid Siddiq gave a detailed presentation about the achievements and working of PSQCA.

DG PSQCA, informed the chair that the authority has seized 289 different units , including 144 of bottled water which were found substandard and unhygienic. He said that authority has issued 465 new licenses to the manufacturers in the current year and a proposal for Issuance of Foreign Manufacturing licence will be submitted for the approval in the next Board of Directors Meeting.

Federal Minister said that the PSQCA was initially operating through only North and South zones but in order to make it more effective it’s operation has been extended .Now six independent “Conformity assessment zones have been established which include Karachi, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar.

DG PSQCA also shared that Pakistan participated in the elections of “Standard and Metrological Institute for Islamic countries”(SMIIC) and got highest number of votes.

Federal Minister asked the PSQCA authority to launch an effective media campaign to highlight the quality issues for the awareness of the general public.

He also directed the PSQCA,s all regional Directors to submit their progress report with details of the actions taken in their respective areas ,to the ministry on fortnightly basis, without any failure.

Federal Minister also directed PSQCA to ensure the prompt implementation of the decisions taken by BODs to further streamline the affairs of the PSQCA.