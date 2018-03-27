PSQCA issued license to PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has authorized to use the Pakistan Standard (PS) Mark No.CM/L-562/2014 (R) for Mehr bottled water, a brand of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

Muhammad Yasin Akhtar, Director PSQCA, presented the license to Prof. Dr Sarwat N Mirza Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR. License is issued for two years in compliance with the quality control measures undertaken by Mehr bottled Water Unit after the periodical testing and inspections of SDC Inspectors.

Prof. Dr Sarwat N Mirza appreciated the efforts of Mehr bottled Water Unit team for maintaining the quality of product and said, “Access to the safe and clean water is the right of everyone and varsity is also providing the facility of clean drinking water to the students and employees. He assured for maintaining the standards and quality of Mehr bottled Water and said varsity is playing due role for the socio-economic uplift of the country.

Muhammad Yasin Akhtar, Director PSQCA said that Government of Pakistan has brought the Pakistan Standard No: 4639/2004 (R) on Bottled Drinking Water under compulsory Certification Marks Scheme from December, 2001.—PR