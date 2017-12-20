PSQCA certifying standards of 109 products

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Pakistan Standard & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) is certifying standards of 109 products including 38 food and 81 non-food items in Pakistan, said Director General PSQCA Muhammad Khalid Siddique.

During his visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he held a meeting with Senior Vice President FCCI Sheikh Farooq Yousaf and discussed with him various issues of mutual interests.

He said the world had become a global village while international trade is its lifeline. He said that products must have well-defined standards for marketing of various products.

He said that different countries had different standards but they had to either adopt universally acknowledged standards or harmonize their standards to continue trade between different countries having different standards of the same product.

He said that there were millions of standards of different items but Pakistan had adopted around 22390 standards of different products. Out of these Pakistan has developed its own standards of only 6000 products while remaining have been adopted in their original form.

Responding to a question, Khalid Siddique said that list of mandatory certification continue to change in according to the prevailing circumstances. The updating of this list is a continuous process and currently the new list is in its final stage.