PSP’s Mir Atiq Talpur escapes attempt on life

Mir Atiq Talpur, a senior leader of Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP), escaped a life threatening attack in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of Karachi on late Saturday night.

Unidentified assailants in black vehicle opened fire on Talpur’s car, however, no casualty resulted in the incident.

Police said that Talpur along with his family was having burger when the assailants arrived in a black vehicle and exhibited weapons. Later, Talpur reversed his car immediately which hit the attackers’ vehicle.

The attackers opened fire while two bullets hit bumper of the Talpur’s car.

However, Talpur and his family safely escaped from the location.

The incident brought attention of Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police Dr Kaleem Imam who directed Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South to submit report over the incident.

A case has been registered against the firing attack on PSP leader at Darakhshan police station.

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal condemned the firing attack on Mir Atiq Talpur and demanded authorities to take immediate action.—INP

