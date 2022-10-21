PSPA signs MOU with Karandaaz Pakistan for technical assistance of social protection programs

An MOU Signing ceremony was held between the CEO, Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA), Mr. Tauseef Dilshad Khatana and Chief Digital Officer, Karandaaz Pakistan, Rehan Ahmed Akhtar. MOU Signing Ceremony was conducted in the presence of Chairperson Punjab Ehsaas Program Senetor, Dr. Sania Nishtar and Senior Program Officer of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Syed Ali Mahmood. Senior officials from both organizations also participated in the ceremony.

According to this agreement, performance and improvements in the technical assistance of PSPA will be increased and seamless digital payments will be made easy and secure. It will also help in devising new programs fulfilling the functions of PSPA.

Punjab Social Protection Authority is an autonomous body, which is striving to achieve its mandate to provide an effective, comprehensive and efficient social protection system to the poorest and vulnerable people of Punjab province. PSPA is successfully running various programsunder the umbrella of the Punjab Ehsaas Program. Whereas, Karandaaz Pakistan is a Non-Profit Organization playing its role in providing digital financial inclusion.

Both the organizations are working together to ensure financial inclusion and digitization of payments to the deserving people as solicited in the MOU.