PSP to win 2018 elections from Sindh: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI : Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal on Saturday claimed that his party would win general polls 2018 from Sindh and candidate of PSP would be elected as Sindh chief minister.

He was addressing a press conference here at Pakistan House in Karachi.

According to details, Muhajjir Qoumi Movement Haqiqi’s vice-chairman Shamshad Ghouri, and Kashif Mughal and Raees joined ranks of PSP. Talking on the occasion, Kamal stated that people were leaving their parties after being impressed by political philosophy of PSP.

He expressed concerns over how women were treated in MQMP whereas he deplored that brand of MQM had been maligned.

Kamal credited rangers and law enforcement agencies for bringing Pakistan Super League (PSL) final to Karachi.

Orignally published by NNI