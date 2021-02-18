PSP to hold Pukhtoon community rally on 28th

Pak-SarzameenParty Chairman Mustafa Kamal has said that PSP would hold a grand public rally of Pukhtoon community on February 28 at Sohrab Goth Al-Asif Square and shall prove that there is no room for ethnic politics.

The evil tactics to cause rifts and clashes amongst brothers from different ethnic backgrounds would be thwarted once and for all as PSP is practicing politics of uniting all sub nationalities.

Time has proved that neither winning mean success and nor losing correspond to failure. Today, PSP has emerged as much stronger and more popular political force than the so-called winners of 2018 general elections. People from every walk of life are joining PSP today in great numbers.

In response of PPP biased politics, it is very easy to indulge into ethnic politics, we can also indulge in such politics ethnics, however we are cognizant that consequences of such politics are lethal and deadly. We will never persue ethnic politics at any cost.

While on standing on the container, Imran Khan before becoming the Prime Minister, used to say that the job of MPA/MNA is to make legislations, and declared development funds as political bribe, but today he himself is providing funds to MNAs and MPAs for sewerage lines, and thereby legitimising the political bribe.

The Prime Minister is unable to fix the census issue, but he must not sign the wrong count of population of Karachi too. Let it be controversial. We have held a very peaceful rally on the census, but the rulers have turned deaf ears and blind eyes.

If the state is not ready to count us correctly, then they won’t be able to blame us later, so now we will show a small trailer of the film, next Friday we will protest by blocking the road in Liaquatabad against the wrong census.

If the matter is not resolved, we will surround the Governor’s House and hold protest there. Accurate census is a matter of our generations and PSP will go to great lengths to get this corrected.