PSP remembers martyrs of plane crash, pandemic

Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party Mustafa Kamal has said that the government always wakes up after accidents and tragedies, it is not a tragedy of today but of seventy years. He expressed these views while addressing a gathering at Pakistan House on Tuesday under the auspices of PSP for the tragic crash of a passenger plane in Karachi and the martyrs of the Corona across the country. The PSP Chairman went on that today the dance of death is going on everywhere, millions of people have lost their jobs, the plane crashed on the houses but the government has no worries, when man forgets death, Allah Almighty causes such tragedies one after another. “If the coronavirus spreads like that in other countries, hospitals will be needed in every street and union council. Disaster is everywhere. We need to work harder to stop it.” Kamal said the PSP is striving to serve God’s creatures. This is the Great Jihad. Mustafa Kamal further said that the world is doomed to perish, consider it a test and prepare for the Hereafter. At the end of the gathering, prayers were offered for the martyrs of the plane crash and the corona virus, for the high ranks and for the eradication of the corona virus epidemic and for the bereaved families. The event was attended by a large number of PSP Central Executive Committee, National Council and other departments including all District Committees and Residence Committees and all Town In-charges.