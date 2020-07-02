PSP fighting war of Kashmiris in Karachi: Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that India’s months-long conspiracy, and its investment of billions of rupees to destabilize Pakistan particularly its economic lifeline – Karachi, were wasted by Pakistani security agencies within just 8 minutes by eliminating all four RAW-sponsored Terrorists before they could enter Pakistan Stock Exchange Building. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the National Council of Party members. Kamal said India is avenging this humiliating defeat by committing barbaric atrocities against Kashmiris. India is shamelessly inflicting atrocities on innocent Kashmiris. The shameful incident of killing a grandfather in front of an innocent three-year-old Kashmiri child made the whole of humanity bow their heads in shame. India is continuously carrying extra judicial killings in occupied Kashmir and there is no one to stop it. PSP is fighting the war of Kashmiris in Karachi. He said RAW was dominant in the metropolis, but PSP uprooted Indian agents from Pakistani soil by building brotherhood among Karachites. He further said that remaining silent on oppression and brutality is oppression. Kashmiris are our brothers. They raise the slogan of Pakistan, wave the flag of Pakistan and bury their martyrs wrapped in the same flag. India is punishing Kashmiris for the same crime. Three generations of innocent Kashmiris have suffered due to Indian state terrorism but India cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ movement for freedom and right to self-determination through terrorism and oppression.