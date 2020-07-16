PSP disburses protective masks among masses

Pak Sarzameen Party Foundation on Thursday distributed protective masks among the people at more than 30 places in Karachi to prevent the spread of coronavirus and informed them about the precautionary measures against the pandemic. The protective masks were distributed among people in Burns Road, Kharadar Town, Tower, Ranchhor Line, Saddar, Defense, 3 Talwar, Regal Chowk in District South. Johar Chowrangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PIB, Yadgar Fish, Society, Char Minar Bahadurabad, Maskan Square, Scheme 33, Lines Area, Shahabuddin Market, Gulshan, Disco Bakery and Dilpasand in District East.4K Chowrangi, Sarjani, Godhra, UP Mor, 5 Star Chowrangi, Al-Kurram Square, Water Pump Mahmood Sweets, Khilafah Chowk Paposh, Gulshan-e-Maymar in District Central. In District West, Orangi No5, Gaddafi Chowk, Bada Board, Sher Shah. Liaquat Market Malir, Shama Center Shah Faisal, Korangi, Landhi in District Korangi. Masks were also distributed at Quaidabad in Malir district. The main camp was set up at Liaquatabad No.10, Shohada Chowk, where Chairman PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal, President Anis Qaimkhani Central Executive Committee, National Council office bearers, members and workers of District Central were also present. On this occasion, Kamal said that the system of oppression is about to end once and for all, the people will bury it. The rulers have disappointed the people. The federal and provincial governments continued to play politics at the cost of citizens. “We don’t even have a councillor, but still ask for powers for our worst political opponents.” Kamal said. About 10 million people have lost their jobs, while the actual estimate is yet to come. Under these circumstances, the atrocities of K-Electric are also continuing. KE is improving its balance sheet at the cost of people’s lives and property to get a good price from the buyers. The problem will not be solved until more companies are licensed to supply electricity. Kamal added that the selfproclaimed guardians of the city are the reason behind Karachi’s misery, they need to be replaced. “Since PPP does not get votes from Karachi, they pursue biased policies against Karachi.” Kamal deplored.