PSP chief approaches NEPRA over KE injustices

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal wrote another letter to the chairman of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) regarding the injustices of K-Electric with over 20 million consumers of Karachi. In his letter to the Chairman NEPRA, Kamal has referred his previous letter dated November 25, 2019, calling it a matter of serious public interest, and said that K-Electric should pass on about Rs 55 billion to its millions of consumers living in Karachi. Mustafa Kamal conveyed the public concern over the issues of K-Electric and sought answers from Chairman NEPRA on his letter dated November 25, 2019. In his letter, Mustafa Kamal said that Chairman NEPRA should tell that what has been done so far to eliminate the excess amount of Rs. 9.5 billion which K-Electric has been receiving under the garb of bad dues from consumers. Mustafa Kamal said NEPRA should inform about steps it has taken against KE to curb the power rampant profiteering, and to eliminate future liabilities of Rs 25.2 billion to Rs 43.6 billion to be received by K Electric from the consumers in respect of the stay order of the Sindh High Court. Mustafa Kamal asked the chairman of NEPRA whether authority had officially informed K-Electric about government’s abandonment of the 900 and 700 MW foreign and ultra-heavy power generation projects and to work with the power division, or not? In his letter, Mustafa Kamal expressed hope that the intervention of Chairman NEPRA in the affairs of K-Electric could save millions of consumers from excessive bills and unannounced prolonged load shedding.