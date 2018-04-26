PSP calls off protest at SSGC head office building

Staff Reporter

In a meeting held today at PSP’s Headquarter ‘Pakistan House’, between SSGC’sofficials and PSP’s leadership, PSP announced to call off its protest in front of SSGC Head Office building which it had earlier announced to hold on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in the context of prolonged power outages in Karachi.

SSGC’s two-member delegation comprised of its Head ofHR and Corporate Communications and also Company’s Spokesperson, Mr. Shahbaz Islam and President of SSGC’s Officer Association Sindh and Balochistan,Syed Irfan Ali Jafri, whereas PSP’s contingent lead by Karachi’s Deputy Mayor and Member Central Executive Committee, Dr. ArshadVohra comprised of parliamentarians and MPAs of Sindh Assembly, namely Mr. AsifHasnain, Mr. Hafeezuddin, Mr. IrtazaFarooqui, Mr. Muhammad Raza, Ms. FauziaHameed, Mr. Qasim Khanzada and Mr. Mahmood Abdul Razzaq.

SSGC’s officials explained company’s point of view and informed that gas supply was increased from 90 mmcfd to 110 mmcfd yesterday and today SSGC has further increased the volume by supplying 130 mmcfd gas to KE.The officials of gas utility reiterated that they have taken this step to bring comfort to the citizen of Karachi who are also the customers of SSGC as they were badly suffering from these unannounced spells of load shedding in this blistering heat.

They also informed that the Terms of Reference (ToR) have been signed by K-electric and KE is soon expected to pay 3-months Gas Security Deposit (GSD) to SSGC.

Answering to the question of Dr. ArshadVohra that when will SSGC supply full 190 mmcfd gas to KE, Mr. Shahbaz Islam said that within next 48 to 72 hours SSGC will gradually increase the gas supplywith a further 60 mmcfd gas through RLNG.

After a successful meeting, Dr. ArshadVohra announced the cancellation of PSP’s earlier announced protest demonstration at SSGC House on Wednesday.

Later the SSGC’s officials met PSP’s President Mr. Mustafa Kamal and Chairman Mr. AneesQaimKhani and invited them to visit SSGC House to meet the company’s management, which the PSP leaders agreed to.