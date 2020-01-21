PSO, Uber sign agreement for fuel management solution

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the largest oil marketing company in the country, and Uber, the global ride-hailing service, have signed a strategic partnership agreement. Through this arrangement, PSO will provide its advanced DIGICASH Fuel Cards, coupled with Fuelink Mobile App and special offerings to the Uber partner drivers. DIGICASH shall enable a controlled yet convenient fueling experience through which Uber partner captains around the country will be able to monitor their fueling expenses, as well as get special discounts and rewards.

Speaking about this partnership, Shehryar Omar, Senior General Manager – Marketing, PSO said: “We are happy to partner with Uber, the leading ride-hailing service in the world, which has been providing a vital service to consumers in Pakistan for several years now. PSO, being the largest national oil marketing company, is committed to providing quality products and services to our consumers. This partnership with Uber will provide convenience, rewards, deals, and discounts to Uber drivers across Pakistan and help them securely manage and track their fuelling expenses.” Commenting on the partnership, Omar Askari, Head of Business Development, UBER, stated: “Our collaboration with Pakistan’s largest fuel marketing company will benefit Uber partner-drivers through improved earnings with beneficial discounts.”