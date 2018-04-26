PSO signs agreement with PQA to supply entire fuel requirements

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan’s leading oil marketing company, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), has further strengthened its business relationship with the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) with the signing of a major Fuel Supply Agreement. Under this agreement, PSO will meet PQAs’ entire fuel requirements by supplying Action Plus Diesel (HSD) and Altron Premium (PMG) for a three-year period.

The second busiest port of Pakistan running 24/7 operations, the Port Qasim Authority, meets 40% of seaborne trade requirements of Pakistan and has some big and complex fueling requirements that PSO is geared to effectively meet under the new agreement.

Deputy General Manager Industrial Consumer PSO, M. Kashif Siddiqui and Secretary PQA, Mr. Sirajuddin Chandio signed the agreement. Deputy Managing Director PSO, Jehangir Ali Shah, Senior General Manager PSO, Shehryar Omar, General Manager PSO, Qasim Zaheer, Director General PQA, Aleem Sheikh, Director Store PQA, Col. (R) Tanveeruddin Farooqui, and other senior executives from both sides witnessed the signing ceremony with their presence.

This partnership brings synergy to both parties’ shared national agenda of accelerating the economic wellbeing of Pakistan. PSO has a longstanding history of supplying petroleum products to large corporations, such as Pakistan Railways, PIA, SECMC, OGDCL, and now the Port Qasim Authority.

PSO takes immense pride in offering the best quality fuels and lubricants to its customers. The High Speed Diesel imported by PSO is the best quality HSD available in Pakistan with the lowest sulphur content, making it the most environment-friendly and lowest emission diesel fuel marketed in the country.