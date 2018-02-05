PSO rejects OTCA’s demand

Karachi

“PSO sticks to its principle position on the matter pertaining to the NLC which is PSO’s legal contractor with compliant fleet and zero reported incident. OTCA’s demand to dismiss NLC’s contract is illegal.” “PSO believes in resolving business issues through negotiations to create a win-win for all. OTCA thereby signed an agreement with the NLC on January 26 in the presence of APOTOA and PSO. The Association however backed out only a day after the agreement which is highly regrettable.” “Despite the actions of APOTOA and OCTA to harm the interests of the people of Pakistan and try to shut down the country thereby inflicting economic damage to Pakistan, PSO is making all efforts to keep making petroleum products available across the country.”—PR