Karachi

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has re-established supply of fuel to Pakistan International Airline (PIA), which was suspended due to non-installment of around Rs17 billion.

The oil supply has been reestablished to national carrier, PSO representative said on Thursday. The spokesperson PSO said that the supply of fuel had been re-established subsequent to accepting portion of the remarkable installment and considering difficulties faced by passengers.

