PSO partners with Aman Tech to transform youth for employability

Staff Reporter

Karachi

To transform the youth of Pakistan into productive members of society, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and the Aman Institute of Vocational Training (AIVT) have joined hands by signing a Memorandum of Understanding. Under this initiative, PSO CSR Trust will support Aman Tech in providing vocational and technical training to students for a period of six months.

The PSO batch of 50 students, selected from deserving backgrounds by Aman Tech, will be trained at their state-of-the-art vocational training facility where more than 12 trades are offered including auto body painting, automobile services, welding, CAD/CAM training and others. Apart from technical and vocational education, Aman Institute will also provide them soft skills training, such as communications skills, and personal grooming.

Sheikh Imranul Haque, MD & CEO PSO, accompanied by senior officials, inaugurated the plaque of partnership between the two organizations at the Aman Institute, Karachi. A cheque of support on behalf of the PSO CSR Trust was also presented previously to Malik Ahmad Jalal CEO, Aman Foundation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sheikh Imranul Haque, MD & CEO, PSO said: “Pakistan is a developing country with higher population growth and with youth being a major portion of that. There is a dire need to provide them job opportunities. Vocational training will be opening up many employment opportunities for Pakistani students”.

Malik Ahmad Jalal, CEO, Aman Foundation appreciated PSO‘s support and stated: “I am pleased that Aman’s vision of transforming lives is shared by PSO and I thank them for their generosity and investment in Pakistan’s future. Aman Tech economically and socially empowers Pakistan’s youth by enhancing their skills and employability prospects.”